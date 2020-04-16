The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) today announced the recipients of the 2020 Artist Awards.

In response to the heightened needs of artists because of the coronavirus crisis, the ACA also announced that it is doubling the number of artist projects it will support in this grant cycle.

The Artist Awards will support these exciting projects in Newport County:

Taleen Batalian’s Waves and Shadows, a multi-discipline collaborative performance installation featuring Batalian’s sculptural garments, at Jamestown Arts Center.

Scandalous Conduct 1919/1920 by Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, an art installation and public program sharing the story of the Newport Naval sex scandal of 1919–1920, at locations around Newport.

Newport Public Art will create two murals in Newport painted by local artists.

ali kenner brodsky & co.’s MoMents of Nice, a dance performance premiering at the Jamestown Arts Center (a 2019 ACA Artist Award project which was postponed due to the pandemic).

“The Board agreed that now is an important time to increase the number of Artist Award gifts, as well as offer continued support to a previously-funded project that was postponed because of the current crisis. With so much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to do our part to ensure that the arts will continue to thrive when our community can return to some sense of normalcy,” states Elizabeth Woodhouse, ACA Board President in a statement.

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Artist Awards champion exciting and interesting arts activities and events presented in and for our community, according to the organization. It is the only grant offered specifically for artists of any discipline in the six towns of Newport County. In addition to awards of up to $500, recipients are also promoted in ACA’s Splash e-newsletter and social media channels.

The ACA depends on memberships and donations to fund its activities. To ensure that future Artist Awards can be offered, please consider donating to the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County by visiting www.newportarts.org/about/.