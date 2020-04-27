Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced that an anonymous donor has offered a $25,000 Challenge Match to help the land trust’s effort to conserve 7.5-acres of Glen Farm in Portsmouth. Every donation will be matched by the donor until $25,000 has been raised. ALT has raised just over $240,000 of the $472,000 needed to protect the land, including a recent $200,000 grant from the RI Department of Environmental Management.

The property was once part of the vast Taylor estate, which included Glen Manor House and Glen Farm Stables, both still in operation and owned by the Town of Portsmouth. It has prime farmland soils and is surrounded by a mix of protected and unprotected parks, trails, forestland and farmland. A looped walking path around its stone-walled perimeter will be made publicly accessible upon conservation. The parcel is directly contiguous to a creek that drains into the Sakonnet River, just 500 feet north of Sandy Point Beach. If not conserved, future development could impair the stream with pollutants such as lawn fertilizers and pesticides.

“This historic property is part of an iconic Aquidneck Island landscape,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director of ALT in a statement. “We all cherish the open farmland vista from East Main Road to the Sakonnet River, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to conserve this section of the land forever. We are very grateful to our generous donor for offering this Challenge Match.”

For more information, visit www.ailt.org.