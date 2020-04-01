Newport Exhibition Group announced this week that the Newport International Boat Show will take place September 17th through 20th, 2020 at the Newport Yachting Center.

According to a press release from Newport Exhibition Group, the announcement comes “in anticipation of the eventual easing of social distancing restrictions and the country’s inevitable return to work”.

“We realize this global pandemic is causing uncertainty for businesses and individuals, but we are working under the premise that the danger of the virus will have passed,” said Nancy Piffard, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group in a press release. “We will continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and government officials on a day-by-day basis. Should the timing of our event potentially compromise the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, vendors and the boating community, we will make an announcement accordingly. It is our hope that public confidence will have been restored and that the Newport International Boat Show will spark much needed business for the marine industry and the local economy.”

Celebrating 50 years this year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

With thousands of boating enthusiasts expected to attend the show and with the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival also taking place that week, it will surely be one of the busiest weekends Newport in 2020.

The 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show is scheduled for 10 am to 6 pm on September 17 – 19 and from 10 am to 5 pm on September 20th.

Advance discount tickets are scheduled to go on sale in June.

For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.