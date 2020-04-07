The Newport Folk Festival has begun its annual tradition of rolling lineup announcements ahead of the 2020 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.
Big Thief had the honor of being the first artist to be named to the upcoming lineup, when Newport Folk took to social media on January 7th to announce that they’d be returning to Fort Adams.
The sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2.
In tradition, Newport Folk Festival rolls out their lineup over several months via posts on their social media pages. In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements.
We’ll continue to update this list over the coming days, weeks, and months as the latest lineup announcements and additions are made.
Last year, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice, it looks as if that tradition will continue in 2020.
This story will be updated as more announcements are made.
2020 Newport Folk Festival Lineup
In order of announcement
- April 7 – The Ballroom Thieves will perform on July 31
- April 2 – Sharon Van Etten will perform on August 1st
- April 1 – Watkins Family Hour will perform on July 31st
- March 26th – Drive By Truckers will perform on August 1st
- March 24th – Barrie will perform on July 31st
- March 19th – Delta Spirit will perform on July 31st.
- March 17th – Waxahatchee will perform on August 1st.
- March 12th – Grace Potter will perform on August 2nd.
- March 10th – The Marcus King Band will perform on August 2nd.
- March 5th – Puss N’ Boots will perform on July 31st
- March 3rd – Ian Noe will perform on August 1st.
- February 27th – Son Volt plays Trace on July 31st.
- February 25th – Sunny War will perform on July 31st.
- February 20th – Nathaniel Rateliff will perform on August 2nd
- February 18th – Erin Rae will perform on August 2nd
- February 13th – CAAMP will perform on August 2nd.
- February 11th – Joseph will perform on July 31st
- February 6th – Randy Newman will perform on July 31st.
- February 4th – EOB will perform on July 31st
- January 30th – Mandolin Orange will perform on August 1st
- January 28th – Vagabon will perform on August 1st
- January 23rd – Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform on July 31
- January 21st – Tré Burt will perform on August 2nd
- January 16th – Yola will perform on August 2nd
- January 14 – Hawktail will perform on August 1st
- January 7 – Big Thief will perform on July 31
- January 9 – Black Pumas will perform on August 1st
By Day: 2020 Newport Folk Festival Lineup
Friday, July 31st
- The Ballroom Thieves
- Watkins Family Hour
- Barrie
- Delta Spirit
- Puss n Boots
- Son Volt plays Trace
- Sunny War
- Joseph
- Randy Newman
- EOB
- Big Thief
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Saturday, August 1st
- Sharon Van Etten
- Drive By Truckers
- Waxahatchee
- Ian Noe
- Mandolin Orange
- Vagabon
- Black Pumas
- Hawktail
Sunday, August 2nd
- Grace Potter
- The Marcus King Band
- Nathaniel Rateliff
- Erin Rae
- CAAMP
- Yola
- Tré Burt
While all 2020 Newport Folk Festival tickets are sold-out, Newport Folk is once again partnering with Lyte to provide their Folk a hassle-free, safe way to exchange tickets. You can now make your RESERVATION to purchase tickets and return tickets on their Newport Folk/Lyte fan-to-fan ticket exchange.