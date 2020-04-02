Manuka Sports Event Management this week announced that The Atlantic Cup has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The announcement

It is with great regret that Manuka Sports Event Management announces the unavoidable cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic Cup, which was scheduled to take place June 5-21.



Over the past few weeks, like all of you, we have been following developments with regard to COVID-19 / Coronavirus from the US Government and the World Health Organization. The health and well-being of the teams, our staff, volunteers and partners are our highest priority. With current modeling predicting the pandemic going well into the summer, it will not be possible to hold the Atlantic Cup safely. We are also facing significant travel and logistical restrictions that are in place right now and are forecast to remain in the coming weeks and potentially months.

While we are disappointed to not be able to run the 2020 Atlantic Cup, with the support of 11th Hour Racing we are continuing to provide robust Atlantic Cup Kids programming via https://atlanticcup.org/kids. There are multiple learning modules with worksheets and videos for Kids from age 8-13. In addition, the Atlantic Cup Kids classroom visits are going virtual. Classroom visits feature Captain Dave Rearick teaching Kids about offshore sailing, wildlife, ocean health and his experience of sailing around the world alone. To schedule a visit, please email Julianna Barbieri at Julianna@ManukaSEM.com.