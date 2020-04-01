United Way of Rhode Island’s 401Gives campaign has met its ambitious goal, hitting the $1 million dollar mark in funds raised for local nonprofits in one day. The milestone was reached at 7:34 p.m., as donations continue to come in — today became the Ocean State’s largest, single day of philanthropy ever coordinated.

As of this release, 6,197 donors contributed to the effort, with 360 organizations receiving gifts.

Powered by United Way of Rhode Island, 401Gives made it easy for Rhode Islanders to donate to nonprofit organizations across the state. The campaign, held entirely online and via social media, lifted up the essential work of Rhode Island nonprofits at a time when their services are needed most.

Fundraising will continue throughout the evening, to 6 am on April 2.

Rolling tallies of the funds raised by participating nonprofits are available through the 401Gives website.