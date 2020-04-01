United Way of Rhode Island’s 401Gives campaign has met its ambitious goal, hitting the $1 million dollar mark in funds raised for local nonprofits in one day. The milestone was reached at 7:34 p.m., as donations continue to come in — today became the Ocean State’s largest, single day of philanthropy ever coordinated.

As of this release, 6,197 donors contributed to the effort, with 360 organizations receiving gifts.

Powered by United Way of Rhode Island, 401Gives made it easy for Rhode Islanders to donate to nonprofit organizations across the state. The campaign, held entirely online and via social media, lifted up the essential work of Rhode Island nonprofits at a time when their services are needed most.

Fundraising will continue throughout the evening, to 6 am on April 2.

- Advertisement -

Rolling tallies of the funds raised by participating nonprofits are available through the 401Gives website.

This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter  

COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info

LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates

LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures

COVID-19: Local and national resources

The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker

Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)

COVID-19: How WUN Can Help

Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers

Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers

Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners

What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform

Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR