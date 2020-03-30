We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates.
To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
With the cancellation of sporting events, concerts, trade shows, conferences, and virtually all other types of gatherings, the >$1 trillion global events industry is being upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Event industry veterans and Newport residents Evan Carbotti and Ingrid Adolphs, co-owners of Carbotti Experiences, are facing unprecedented challenges and an uncertain future as they and their colleagues around the world grapple with a new reality.
We connected with Evan and Ingrid over the phone about the impact COVID-19 is having on their industry and how they’re getting through it. Take a listen to hear what they said.Listen to “Evan Carbotti and Ingrid Adolphs, Carbotti Experiences” on Spreaker.
This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport