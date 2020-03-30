We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates.

With the cancellation of sporting events, concerts, trade shows, conferences, and virtually all other types of gatherings, the >$1 trillion global events industry is being upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Event industry veterans and Newport residents Evan Carbotti and Ingrid Adolphs, co-owners of Carbotti Experiences, are facing unprecedented challenges and an uncertain future as they and their colleagues around the world grapple with a new reality.

We connected with Evan and Ingrid over the phone about the impact COVID-19 is having on their industry and how they’re getting through it. Take a listen to hear what they said.

Listen to “Evan Carbotti and Ingrid Adolphs, Carbotti Experiences” on Spreaker.

