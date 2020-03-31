Now more than ever, support is needed for the important work happening throughout the state’s nonprofit community. On Wednesday, April 1, United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) will launch its anticipated new statewide giving campaign, 401Gives, making it easy for Rhode Islanders to donate to any of nearly 400 local organizations.

401Gives is being powered by UWRI and is supported by some of the state’s leading businesses, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of RI and FM Global.

I caught up with Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way Rhode Island, today to discuss 401Gives.

As you’ll here, the day aims to raise a total of $1 million for nonprofits and in support of a wide range of causes, and will be conducted entirely using a unified online platform and via social media. Throughout April 1, the day’s fundraising total will be available and updated in real time at www.401Gives.org.

- Advertisement -

The website is now accepting donations and will continue to do so through 6 am on Thursday, April 2nd.

The Rhode Island Foundation has committed to match the first $50,000 raised on April 1. The day will also feature an additional $40,000 available to nonprofits through random prize drawings.

To learn more about 401Gives, visit www.401Gives.org or email 401gives@uwri.org.