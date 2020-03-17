Among those that COVID-19 is hitting the hardest is our dear friends in the music and arts world. MANY are going to lose a lot of gigs this month, and what they rely on to get by.

What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are lending our platform and audience to our musician and artist community.

If there are musicians, artists, authors, and/or anyone else in the creative community that is interested, our platform can be yours for an hour. You can perform, you can read, you can tell stories, you can do you. Pitch your venmo, pitch your music, pitch your merch, pitch whatever it is that you need to to make sure that you have the resources you need until we can see you out and about soon.

If you’re interested in performing and taking over one or both pages, get in touch – Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Local artist and business owner Rebecca Killian is going above and beyond has a great local, business owner, artist, and neighbor this week to offer her services and entertainment to keep kids (and adults) of all ages entertained.

Killian, who owns Mermaid Masterpieces, is hosting Facebook Live Paint Parties at 1 pm and 6 pm daily this week. More details on how to get involved below.

Note – What’s Up Newp will also be hosting these Facebook Live Parties on our Facebook Page daily this week.

Monday at 6 pm

Monday at 1 pm

Kids (and adults) deserve art and positive things to do to pass time while we’re stuck at home.

I’ll be throwing FREE paint parties LIVE every day next week March 16-20 (at least) at 6pm on

Mermaid Masterpieces (Facebook.com/mermaidmasterpieces)

You’ll need:

🔲 red, blue, yellow, black and white acrylic paint on a paper plate (or pallet if you’re fancy)

🔲a canvas (or whatever you’d like to paint on)

🔲a big brush and little brush

🔲a cup with an inch or 2 of water

🔲something to put down on your table to protect it!

Have all of this set up in advance, get cozy and ready to paint!

Let’s have some fun together, without spreading germs… right??

**This is free, but I’ll post a cash app if you’d like to tip 💯

Please, please, please spread the word!!!

Follow along here Facebook Live Paint Parties! and here Mermaid Masterpieces