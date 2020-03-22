What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Newp’s Live Stream Entertainment Series continues on Sunday with a performance by Mel!

She was supposed to perform at Parlor this weekend, instead we will bring her performance to you live on our Facebook Page to make sure you don’t miss her or the music, enjoy!

Join in the quarantine fun & help Mel celebrate her 22nd with a LIVE STREAM concert 🥂🥳🧁

Event Details: Quarantine Concerts: Mel’s Birthday Bash

| Mel |
musicbymel.com
@musicbymelx

Stream here –> https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpNewp/posts/3149131848438944

Live stream brought to you by What’s Up Newp

A Note From What’s Up Newp

March 21st, 2020

Give a virtual tip to help a service industry professional through these tough time. Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers

As a community, we got this!

 ~ Ryan Belmore | Owner, What’s Up Newp

