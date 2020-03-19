What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Newp will continue our live stream series today at 2 pm with a live performance by Julio Amaro Guitar!

Julio usually brings his unique and beautiful style of music to Perro Salado every Monday night, and to restaurants all across the state on a weekly basis.

Enjoy the tunes and be sure to show Julio some love during the performance and after it, he and so many of our beloved and talented musicians certainly need all the help that we can give them right now.

Watch the performance live on our Facebook Page at 2 pm today or watch it here after.

—

Background On Our Series

What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform

Among those that COVID-19 is hitting the hardest is our dear friends in the music and arts world. MANY are going to lose a lot of gigs this month, and what they rely on to get by.

What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are lending our platform and audience to our musician and artist community.

If there are musicians, artists, authors, and/or anyone else in the creative community that is interested, our platform can be yours for an hour. You can perform, you can read, you can tell stories, you can do you. Pitch your venmo, pitch your music, pitch your merch, pitch whatever it is that you need to to make sure that you have the resources you need until we can see you out and about soon.

If you’re interested in performing and taking over one or both pages, get in touch – Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.