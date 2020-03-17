Among those that COVID-19 is hitting the hardest is our dear friends in the music and arts world. MANY are going to lose a lot of gigs this month, and what they rely on to get by.

What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are lending our platform and audience to our musician and artist community.

If there are musicians, artists, authors, and/or anyone else in the creative community that is interested, our platform can be yours for an hour. You can perform, you can read, you can tell stories, you can do you. Pitch your venmo, pitch your music, pitch your merch, pitch whatever it is that you need to to make sure that you have the resources you need until we can see you out and about soon.

If you’re interested in performing and taking over one or both pages, get in touch – Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Thanks to Jason Cardinal for getting the series started.

Find out more about Jason and support him here – https://www.jasoncardinal.com/