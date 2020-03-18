What’s Up Newp continued our live stream series on Tuesday evening with a very special St. Patrick’s Day performance by Brian Twohey!

Among those that COVID-19 is hitting the hardest is our dear friends in the music and arts world. MANY are going to lose a lot of gigs this month, and what they rely on to get by.

What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are lending our platform and audience to our musician and artist community.

Brian Twohey can normally be found every Saturday night at Buskers Irish Pub. Tonight, he can be found right here.

Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone!! I wish was coming to you live from Buskers but that’ll have to wait a lil bit. For now, thanks to Mr. Ryan Belmore & What’s Up Newport, can at least sling you a handful of songs to close out today with more to follow in the near future. If you feel so inclined Venmo is @BT317. Hope you are all staying well. For now…Slainte!

If there are musicians, artists, authors, and/or anyone else in the creative community that is interested, our platform can be yours for an hour. You can perform, you can read, you can tell stories, you can do you. Pitch your venmo, pitch your music, pitch your merch, pitch whatever it is that you need to to make sure that you have the resources you need until we can see you out and about soon.

If you’re interested in performing and taking over one or both pages, get in touch – Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.