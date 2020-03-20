What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Newp Live Stream continues on Friday evening. This time around we’re taking a step away from the music and having some fun with the art of the cocktail.

Christina Mercado will be stepping behind the bar – virtually – to make cocktails for you all on Friday night at 6 pm.

This short “cocktail class” will show you how to make two cocktails, one classic and one more modern using locally made spirits and ingredients. Christina has included a menu below where you can see ingredients if you wish to follow along.

If you need some ingredients or spirits, Point Wine & Spirits does deliver! Note: Vodka can be substituted in these cocktails for the gin if that’s more your taste!

Also – Christina will be accepting tips via Venmo for this class (@Christina-M-25) AND 10% of all tips she receives will be donated to the RI Hospitality Relief Fund. “We are in this together – and if after a normal work week I would go out and spend money at someone else’s bar, I would like to do the same now after my virtual shift”, Christina says.

Tune in to What’s Up Newp‘s Facebook Page at 6 pm on Friday, March 20th, cheers!