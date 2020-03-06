The Bit Players bring live improv comedy to the stage of The Firehouse Theater every Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm



Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, March 6th

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – The DeLoreans at 8 pm
  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Squelch at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Pulse at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Blockhead at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Blue Dream at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Gary & Roger at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.

Saturday, March 7th

Common Fence Music will present Traditions Festival, a three-act musical event, on March 7th…

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

  • 10 am & 12:30 pm – Annual Trolley Tour of Irish Newport
  • 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
  • 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
  • 6 pm – 63rd Annual “Irish Night” at Knights of Columbus

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
  • Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Traditions Festival at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Outcry at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Brian Joseph Duo at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Valley Inn – Valley Inn/Live Music by Spare Change at 6:45 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.

Sunday, March 8th

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

  • 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
  • 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
  • 1 pm – An Irish Snug at the Edward King House
  • 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Grand Marshal Roast at St. Augustin’s Church Hall
  • 5 pm to 8 pm – Kinsale Chef Exchange Kick-Off Event at Hibernian Hall
  • 6 pm to 9 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions at The Fastnet Pub

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud a self portrait at 1 pm, Emma at 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Chris Beard from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
