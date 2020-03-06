Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, March 6th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 11:30 am – Viewing of Compact and Declaration of Independence in Portsmouth
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Guinness and Roe & Co Tasting – Free! at Newport Sportsmans Club
- 6 pm – BG4N 1st Annual Fundraising Gala at OceanCliff Hotel & Resort
- 7 pm – Unequivocal Voices at Rosecliff
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – The DeLoreans at 8 pm
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Squelch at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Pulse at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Blockhead at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Blue Dream at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Gary & Roger at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
Saturday, March 7th
Common Fence Music will present Traditions Festival, a three-act musical event, on March 7th…
Things To Do
- 8 am – Beginner Birding at Godena Farm at Godena Farm
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 11 am – Aura Imaging x Thrive Tribe RI at lululemon Newport
- 11 am to 1 pm – Low Cost Rabies Clinic at Potter League For Animals
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Funny 4 Fido at Newport Blues Cafe
- 7 pm – Unequivocal Voices at Rosecliff
- 7:30 pm – We Got The Beat: newportFILM Friend-Raiser at Christie’s
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Traditions Festival at Common Fence Music
- 10 pm –Luck of The Lamp | Pre St. Paddys Party at Gas Lamp Grille
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 10 am & 12:30 pm – Annual Trolley Tour of Irish Newport
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
- 6 pm – 63rd Annual “Irish Night” at Knights of Columbus
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
- Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Traditions Festival at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Outcry at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Brian Joseph Duo at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 9 pm to 12 am
- Valley Inn – Valley Inn/Live Music by Spare Change at 6:45 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
Sunday, March 8th
Things To Do
- 10 am – International Women’s Day at lululemon Newport
- 12:30 pm – Flash Performance of Junie B Jones: The Musical at Barnes & Noble
- 1 pm – International Women’s Day: Social Group Ride with Ten Speed Spokes
- 1 pm – An Irish Snug at The Edward King House
- 1 pm – Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud a Self Portrait at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3 pm – Markward Music Lecture Series at Redwood Library
- 3 pm – Foreign Policy Lecture Series at Temple Shalom
- 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
- 1 pm – An Irish Snug at the Edward King House
- 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Grand Marshal Roast at St. Augustin’s Church Hall
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Kinsale Chef Exchange Kick-Off Event at Hibernian Hall
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions at The Fastnet Pub
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud a self portrait at 1 pm, Emma at 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Chris Beard from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.