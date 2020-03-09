Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Monday, March 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, March 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Wednesday, March 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government Calendar

Thursday, March 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Newport To Nashville at 6 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Friday, March 13

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center tours

4 pm to 9 pm – 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration

6 pm – “Big Daddy” Award Ceremony and Pre-Parade Party

7 pm – Parade Day Eve Irish Sing-A-Long

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Band Inc at 8 pm

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced

Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm

Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – 19th Annual Pre St. Paddy’s Day Bash at 4 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 10 pm

Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm

Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Joe Krapf & the Renaissance/Ziggy Gnardust/Beauquet at 8 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Live music at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Saturday, March 14

Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Guide 2020: Bars, restaurants, parking, and more

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

9 am – Mass in Honor of St. Patrick

10 am – The Mayor’s Pre-Parade Reception

11 am – 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center

11 am to 11 pm – St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration at La Forge Restaurant

12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams

1 pm to 5 pm – 12th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration

Live Music & Entertainment

For just about everything you need in terms of what’s happening at bars and restaurants before, during, and after the parade, visit Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Guide 2020: Bars, restaurants, parking, and more

City & Government Calendar

Sunday, March 15

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

11 am – Mass in Honor of St. Patrick

9 am to 2 pm – St. Patrick’s Brunch at La Forge Restaurant

11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center

12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams

3 pm – The Seisiún Exiles Irish Folk Band

6 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions:

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gas Lamp Grille – Rick Hamel at 12 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at 1 pm, #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories with Helen Mirren at 6:30 pm

Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 1 pm to 4 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The 40 at 5 pm

Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 11 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Redwood Library – The Seisiún Exiles Irish Folk Band at 3 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

Monday, March 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – To Be Announced

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government Calendar