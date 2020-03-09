Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Monday, March 9
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Cocktail Class at Surf Club
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus Public Workshop at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6 pm – Monthly American Legion / VFW Meeting at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 6 pm – Exhibit Opening Reception at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 9 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, March 10
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Lt. Governor’s Small Business Advocacy Council Meeting at Innovate Newport
- 11 am – Real Estate Agents: Transform The Way You Do Business at Innovate Newport
- 4 pm – Museum Member-Only Curator Tour at Newport Art Museum
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:30 pm – The Remarriage Manual with Author Terry Gaspard
- 7:30 pm – Good Night Tigers at Tiverton Public Schools
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 8:30 am – Small Business Advocacy Council
- 10:15 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6:15 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Wednesday, March 11
Things To Do
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5:30 pm – Seamen’s Church Institute’s Speaker Series
- 6 pm – Trivia & New Member Happy Hour at Buskers Irish Pub
- 6 pm – Have you Met my Therapist? – March Potter Pet U at Potter League For Animals
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Washington State at Forty 1 North
- 6:30 pm – Gardening with Roger Marshall at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 7 pm – There and Back again- Travel Photography
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 11 am
- Norey’s – Garageful Dead at 8:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Bill + Dave Host Two Hundo Open Mic, Free Pool at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 7:30 am – Little Compton Harbor Commission
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 6 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Thursday, March 12
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Lumpia Bros @Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 4:30 pm – Eat for COA at Flat Waves
- 5 pm – March Newport Gallery Night
- 5:30 pm – The Boston Massacre: A Family History at Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm – Drawing, Painting and Printmaking at Jamestown Town Hall
- 6 pm to 9 pm –Special N2N Show To Benefit The Victims Of The Nashville Tornado at Newport Playhouse
- 6 pm – Scratch Series: Cooking with Beer at Brix Restaurant
- 6:30 pm – Community Lecture: Chews Wisely for Healthful Eating at Newport Hospital
- 6:30 pm – Poetry Night at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 6:30 pm – Fireside Trivia Night at Norman Bird Sanctuary
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Newport To Nashville at 6 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 3:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
Friday, March 13
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – Eight Bells Lecture “British Battle of the Atlantic, 1939-1941” at Sail Newport
- 4 pm to 9 pm – What’s Up Newp’s 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club
- 4 pm – 19th Annual Pre St. Paddy’s Day Bash at Narragansett Cafe
- 5 pm – Masc. at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 5 pm – Conservation Film Series – Microcosmos at Little Compton Community Center
- 5 pm – March Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Community Bonfire Hosted by Rogers HS PTO at Easton’s Beach
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Candy Skies and Fireflies at La Forge Restaurant
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
- 9 pm – Masc. After Party at Top of Pelham
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center tours
- 4 pm to 9 pm – 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration
- 6 pm – “Big Daddy” Award Ceremony and Pre-Parade Party
- 7 pm – Parade Day Eve Irish Sing-A-Long
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Band Inc at 8 pm
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To be announced
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – 19th Annual Pre St. Paddy’s Day Bash at 4 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Joe Krapf & the Renaissance/Ziggy Gnardust/Beauquet at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Live music at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing to include just yet. Check back soon.
Saturday, March 14
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Guide 2020: Bars, restaurants, parking, and more
Things To Do
- Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 9 am to 12:30 pm –Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 10 am – Guided Bird Walk at Sachuest Point Refuge
- 11 am – Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
- 7:30 pm – RISA Winter Showcase at Sandwoods Center for the Arts
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 9 am – Mass in Honor of St. Patrick
- 10 am – The Mayor’s Pre-Parade Reception
- 11 am – 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center
- 11 am to 11 pm – St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration at La Forge Restaurant
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
- 1 pm to 5 pm – 12th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration
Live Music & Entertainment
For just about everything you need in terms of what’s happening at bars and restaurants before, during, and after the parade, visit Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Guide 2020: Bars, restaurants, parking, and more
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing to include just yet. Check back soon.
Sunday, March 15
Things To Do
- Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 9 am – Irish Brunch Buffet at La Forge Restaurant
- 10 am to 12 pm – 10th Annual Post-Parade Day Clean-Up at Brick Alley Pub
- 10 am – Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Hair of the Dog at Brix Restaurant
- 11 am – The Hangover Brunch | Post Parade Day at Caleb & Broad
- 11 am – Wedding Showcase at Salve Regina University
- 12 pm – Recovery Brunch: The Day After St. Paddy’s Day at The Reef
- 1 pm – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Solo Recital at Saint Matthew’s
- 2:30 pm – Ryan Tremblay at St. Mark Church!
- 3 pm – Atwater and Donnelly-Traditional & Celtic Music at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 3 pm – Gear up for Spring: Cycling 101 & Roadside Maintenance at Ten Speed Spokes
- 3 pm – Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon Workshop at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm – The Seisiún Exiles Irish Folk Band at Redwood Library
- 4 pm – Music for a Sunday Afternoon at St. Barnabas Church
- 6:30 pm – #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories with Helen Mirren at Jane Pickens Theater
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 11 am – Mass in Honor of St. Patrick
- 9 am to 2 pm – St. Patrick’s Brunch at La Forge Restaurant
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
- 3 pm – The Seisiún Exiles Irish Folk Band
- 6 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions:
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gas Lamp Grille – Rick Hamel at 12 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at 1 pm, #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories with Helen Mirren at 6:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The 40 at 5 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 11 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Redwood Library – The Seisiún Exiles Irish Folk Band at 3 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing to include just yet. Check back soon.
Monday, March 16
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – To Be Announced
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
