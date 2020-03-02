Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Monday, March 2nd
Agenda for Newport Planning Board Meeting (March 2)
Things To Do
- 9 am – Walk-In Hours for National Grid Consumer Advocate
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 7 pm – Awards Night at IYAC
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 12:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5:30 pm – Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 8 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
Tuesday, March 3rd
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Lt. Governor’s Small Business Advocacy Council Meeting at Innovate Newport
- 11:30 am – March Lunch Bunch! at Wharf Southern Kitchen
- 12 pm – Health Source RI for Employers Office Hours at Innovate Newport
- 2 pm – #AnneFrank Parallel Stories with Helen Mirren at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Museum Member-Only Curator Tour at Newport Art Museum
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 5 pm – Dr. Seuss BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION at The Moose Cafe
- 5:30 pm – Family Math Night at Jamestown School – Melrose
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – #AnneFrank Parallel Stories with Helen Mirren at 2 pm, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 10 am – Middletown Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 6 pm – Newport Hospitality Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Wednesday, March 4th
Newport’s annual kayak, dinghy rack lottery slated for March 4th
Eight Newporters apply to fill School Committee vacancy, public interviews scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday
Things To Do
- 9 am – A Day in the Life of a Marketing Manager
- 11 am – Flo’s Clam Shack Open for the Season!
- 3:30 pm – Student Art Opening – Student Art Month at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5:30 pm – Newport Maritime Alliance Industry Nights! at The Clarke Cooke House
- 6 pm – Rogers HS PTO Meeting at Parlor Newport
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Wines of Austria at Forty 1 North
- 6:30 pm – The First Day Film Screening at CCRI Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 10 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 3:30 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council interviews for School Committee vacancy
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Thursday, March 5th
Eight Newporters apply to fill School Committee vacancy, public interviews scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Portrait of A Lady On Fire at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 5:30 pm – March Green Drinks at Clean Ocean Access
- 6 pm – Game Night at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 6:30 pm – Cut the Cord – 4th Offering at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Unequivocal Voices at Rosecliff
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 5:15 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council interviews for School Committee vacancy
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown School Committee
Friday, March 6th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 11:30 am – Viewing of Compact and Declaration of Independence in Portsmouth
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Guinness and Roe & Co Tasting – Free! at Newport Sportsmans Club
- 6 pm – BG4N 1st Annual Fundraising Gala at OceanCliff Hotel & Resort
- 7 pm – Unequivocal Voices at Rosecliff
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – The DeLoreans at 8 pm
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Squelch at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Pulse at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Blockhead at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Blue Dream at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Gary & Roger at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
Saturday, March 7th
Common Fence Music will present Traditions Festival, a three-act musical event, on March 7th…
Things To Do
- 8 am – Beginner Birding at Godena Farm at Godena Farm
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 11 am – Aura Imaging x Thrive Tribe RI at lululemon Newport
- 11 am to 1 pm – Low Cost Rabies Clinic at Potter League For Animals
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Funny 4 Fido at Newport Blues Cafe
- 7 pm – Unequivocal Voices at Rosecliff
- 7:30 pm – We Got The Beat: newportFILM Friend-Raiser at Christie’s
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Traditions Festival at Common Fence Music
- 10 pm –Luck of The Lamp | Pre St. Paddys Party at Gas Lamp Grille
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 10 am & 12:30 pm – Annual Trolley Tour of Irish Newport
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
- 6 pm – 63rd Annual “Irish Night” at Knights of Columbus
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
- Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Traditions Festival at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Outcry at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Brian Joseph Duo at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 9 pm to 12 am
- Valley Inn – Valley Inn/Live Music by Spare Change at 6:45 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
Sunday, March 8th
Things To Do
- 10 am – International Women’s Day at lululemon Newport
- 12:30 pm – Flash Performance of Junie B Jones: The Musical at Barnes & Noble
- 1 pm – International Women’s Day: Social Group Ride with Ten Speed Spokes
- 1 pm – An Irish Snug at The Edward King House
- 1 pm – Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud a Self Portrait at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3 pm – Markward Music Lecture Series at Redwood Library
- 3 pm – Foreign Policy Lecture Series at Temple Shalom
- 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities
- 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
- 1 pm – An Irish Snug at the Edward King House
- 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Grand Marshal Roast at St. Augustin’s Church Hall
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Kinsale Chef Exchange Kick-Off Event at Hibernian Hall
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions at The Fastnet Pub
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud a self portrait at 1 pm, Emma at 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Chris Beard from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
Monday, March 9th
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Emma at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Cocktail Class at Surf Club
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus Public Workshop at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6 pm – Monthly American Legion / VFW Meeting at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.