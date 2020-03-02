Common Fence Music will present Traditions Festival, a three-act musical event, on March 7th... | Atwater-Donnelly Trio | Photo Credit: Common Fence Music



Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Monday, March 2nd

Agenda for Newport Planning Board Meeting (March 2)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

Tuesday, March 3rd

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – #AnneFrank Parallel Stories with Helen Mirren at 2 pm, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Swinglane at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Wednesday, March 4th

Newport’s annual kayak, dinghy rack lottery slated for March 4th

Eight Newporters apply to fill School Committee vacancy, public interviews scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
  • Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

City & Government Calendar

Thursday, March 5th

Eight Newporters apply to fill School Committee vacancy, public interviews scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza – Opinionation at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Portrait Of A Lady On Fire at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
  • Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
  • Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Government Calendar

Friday, March 6th

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – The DeLoreans at 8 pm
  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Lil Bear Sports Pub – Gary at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Squelch at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Pulse at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Blockhead at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Blue Dream at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Gary & Roger at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport – John Erikson at 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.

Saturday, March 7th

Common Fence Music will present Traditions Festival, a three-act musical event, on March 7th…

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

  • 10 am & 12:30 pm – Annual Trolley Tour of Irish Newport
  • 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
  • 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
  • 6 pm – 63rd Annual “Irish Night” at Knights of Columbus

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
  • Bar & Board – DJ Nook at 9:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Traditions Festival at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Greater Tuna at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Clique at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport –Pumpkin Head Ted at 10 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Outcry at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Brian Joseph Duo at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Valley Inn – Valley Inn/Live Music by Spare Change at 6:45 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.

Sunday, March 8th

Things To Do

Newport Irish Heritage Month Activities

  • 11 am to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center open to the public
  • 12 pm & 2 pm – Guided Tours of Fort Adams
  • 1 pm – An Irish Snug at the Edward King House
  • 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Grand Marshal Roast at St. Augustin’s Church Hall
  • 5 pm to 8 pm – Kinsale Chef Exchange Kick-Off Event at Hibernian Hall
  • 6 pm to 9 pm – Traditional Irish Music Sessions at The Fastnet Pub

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud a self portrait at 1 pm, Emma at 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Chris Beard from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.

Monday, March 9th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Emma at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado – Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government Calendar

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back again.
