Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between February 25th – March 3rd, 2020.

Newport

55 A Homer Street #3 sold for $227,500 on March 2nd. This 980 sq ft condo was built in 1988 and features 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

66 Girard Avenue #312 sold for $185,000 on February 28th. This 1,310 sq ft condo was built in 1987 and includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

42 Dudley Avenue sold for $380,000 on March 2nd.This 1,263 sq ft home was built in 1950 and features 3 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

11 Vaughan Avenue sold for $330,000 on February 28th. This 768 sw ft home was built in 1965 and includes 1 bedroom and 1 bath.

5 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $841,225 on February 28th. This 1,378 sq ft home was built in 1920 and features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

21 Hunter Avenue sold on February 28th for $550,000. This 1,509 sq ft home was built in 1920 and features 4 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

203 Goddard Row sold for $162,000 on February 28th. This commercial/business unit is located in Brick Market.

9 Ellery Road sold for $567,500 on February 27th. This 2,040 sq ft home was built in 1929 and includes 3 bedrooms.

30 Homer Street sold for $443,000 on February 26th. This 2,814 sq ft home features 2 units over 2 stories.

5 Bliss Road sold for $435,000 on February 26th. This 2,697 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms and 2.0 baths. It was built in 1900.

Middletown

1064 Wapping Road sold for $630,000 on March 2nd. This 1,534 home, which was built in 1988, features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

1683 West Main Road sold on February 27th for $350,000. This 1,600 sq ft home, built in 1940, features 2 beds and 2 baths.

12 Hilltop Avenue sold for $410,000 on March 2nd. This 1,097 sq ft home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and was built in 1930.

23 Rosedale Terrace sold for $269,500 on February 28th. This 912 sq ft home, which was built in 1960, includes 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Three finished lots on Bailey Avenue were sold on February 26th. Two of the lots were approximately 0.37 acres and each sold for $300,000. The third lot sold for $320,000 and is approximately 0.35 acres.

7 Colony Drive sold for $336,000 on February 27th. This 1,482 sq ft home was built in 1960 and features 4 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

Portsmouth

734 Union Street sold on February 25th for $590,000. This 2,402 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

23 Leland Point Drive sold for $285,000 on March 2nd. This 1,636 sq ft home was built in 2008 and features 3 beds and 2 baths.

15+lot Riverside Street sold for $360,000 on February 28th. This 1,346 sq ft home was built in 1964 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

15 Riverside Street sold for $0 on February 28th. This 1,346 sq ft home was built in 1964 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

94 Sandy Point Farm Road #2 sold for $334,000 on February 28th. This 1,774 sq ft condo was built in 2018 and features 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

12 Rebels Way sold for $475,000 on February 28th. This 1,867 sq ft home was built in 2014 and features 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 Stage Coach Road sold for $215,000 on February 28th. This 892 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. It was built in 1956.

