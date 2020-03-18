Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between March 5th – 10th, 2020.

Newport

4 Bush Street sold for $775,000 on March 6th.

2 Berkeley Terrace sold for $500,000 on March 10th.

8 N Baptist Street sold for $415,000 on March 6th.

Middletown

102 Shore Drive sold for $1,210,000 on March 6th.

52 Linden Street sold for $398,000 on March 6th.

1 Bailey Brook Court #14 sold for $419,900 on March 9th.

324 Corely Lane #324 sold for $387,500 on March 5th.

510 East Main Road #7 sold for $132,500 on March 6th.

Portsmouth

37 Cul De Sac Way sold for $449,000 on March 9th.

268 Rolling Hill Road #268 sold for $524,000 on March 4th.

94 Sandy Point Farm Road #4 sold for $330,500 on March 6th.

