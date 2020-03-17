Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today, Tuesday, March 17th, at 1 p.m. in Conference Room 2A at the Department of Administration.
What’s Up Newp will share the live stream of the press conference on our Facebook Page and here as it happens.
Historically these press conferences have started a few minutes later than scheduled. Check back for updates anytime after 1 pm.
