Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response on Monday, March 23rd, at 1 p.m.
What’s Up Newp will bring the conference to you live here at that time.
