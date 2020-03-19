What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response tomorrow, Thursday, March 19th, at 1 pm.
What’s Up Newp will bring you the press conference live here at 1 pm.
A Note From What’s Up Newp | March 19th, 2020
If you can support a local business in this difficult time, it will help our entire community. Local business owners are the people who support our local charities and our local youth activities. They are the backbone of our local economy. We’re all in this together.
Be well,
Ryan Belmore & the What’s Up Newp Crew
