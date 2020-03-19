What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response tomorrow, Thursday, March 19th, at 1 pm.

What’s Up Newp will bring you the press conference live here at 1 pm.

A Note From What’s Up Newp | March 19th, 2020

If you can support a local business in this difficult time, it will help our entire community. Local business owners are the people who support our local charities and our local youth activities. They are the backbone of our local economy. We’re all in this together.

Be well,

Ryan Belmore & the What’s Up Newp Crew

COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info

LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates

LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures

COVID-19: Local and national resources

The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker

List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns

Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)

COVID-19: How What’s Up Newp Can Help

Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers

Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners

What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform

Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport

