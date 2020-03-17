Dropkick Murphys will be performing for a free live stream concert from Boston on St. Patrick’s Day.
“We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time…
For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day… We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!”, Dropkick Murphys wrote on their website earlier this week.
The full concert, which will be live from Boston, will begin at 7 pm, can be seen on via YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live on the accounts below (What’s Up Newp will also embed one of those streams here when they go live).
- Twitter.com/DropkickMurphys
- YouTube.com/DropkickMurphys
- Twitch.tv/DKM1996
- Facebook.com/DropkickMurphys
- Instagram.com/DropkickMurphys
Visit one of those accounts or check back here later to watch the video live.
