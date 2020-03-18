Please note: This story is being updated as new information comes in. Please check back for any updates.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provides updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

What’s Up Newp will bring the press conference to you live here at that time.

Please note – Press Conference’s usually start a little late, keep checking back and refreshing.

Live updates from press conference;