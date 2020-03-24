What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

With states taking actions such as closing non-essential businesses, banning even small gatherings, and ordering people to shelter in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus, WalletHub today released updated rankings on the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus.

To identify which states are taking the largest actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 46 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to school closures, ICU beds, and shelter-in-place policies. Below, you can see highlights from WalletHub’s report, along with a summary of the largest rank changes from our previous report and a Q&A with WalletHub analysts.

After being named the most aggressive state versus the coronavirus on March 17th, Rhode Island was named the second most aggressive on March 24th.

Aggressiveness Against the Coronavirus in Rhode Island (1=Best, 25=Avg.): March 24th

9 th – State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita

– State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita 13 th – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita

– Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita 6 th – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave

– Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave 8 th – Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita

– Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita 8th – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita

Note: Rankings reflect data available as of 2 p.m. ET on March 23, 2020.

Our neighbors in Massachusetts are ranked 25th, while Connecticut is ranked 6th.

California is now named the state with the most aggressive measures in limiting virus exposure. Mississippi has been named the least aggressive.

Why is California the most aggressive state against the coronavirus?

“Some of the key reasons why California is the most aggressive state against the coronavirus include the closure of schools, bars and restaurants in the state, as well as the statewide shelter-in-place order currently in effect. California is also one of the states now requiring early prescription refills,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Why is Mississippi the least aggressive state against the coronavirus?

“The state-level measures that Mississippi has taken during the coronavirus pandemic have been relatively small. For example, the state has not closed bars or restaurants, while many other states have. Plus, Mississippi lags behind other states in COVID-19 tests administered per capita,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

What are some of the most aggressive measures states have taken in response to the pandemic?

“One of the most aggressive actions that states have taken thus far is to institute mandatory stay-home and shelter-in-place orders for all residents, along with nightly curfews,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Another drastic measure has been to ban all public gatherings.”



To view the full report, visit:

