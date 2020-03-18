Rosemarie K. Kraeger, Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools, informed parents in the Middletotown Community today that a recent visitor to Middletown High School has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus disease.
The visitor was at Middletown High School on March 11th, according to the letter.
“We will be providing the RIDOH with a list of individuals that came in direct contact with the visitor. The RIDOH will follow up with those individuals and will provide guidance” Kraeger writes.
Kraeger states in the letter that they were notified of the positive case by RIDE and RIDOH earlier today.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 33 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
The Letter
“Dear Middletown Community,
On Wednesday afternoon, 3/18/2020, the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) liaison to the Rhode Island Department of health (RIDOH) informed the School Department that a visitor to Middletown High School was tested and confirmed with COVID-19. The visitor was at our High School on March 11, 2020. We will be providing the RIDOH with a list of individuals that came in direct contact with the visitor. The RIDOH will follow up with those individuals and will provide guidance.
We continue to ask that you follow the guidance of the RIDOH…social distancing, sanitize and stay at home.
The Department of Health will be working closely with us and we will share any information with you promptly.
If you have any questions, please call me at 401 847-2122 or email me at rkraeger@mpsri.net.
Sincerely,
Rosemarie K. Kraeger
Superintendent of Schools”
