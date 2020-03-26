The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).
This video is based on an article written by Thomas Perls, professor of Medicine at Boston University.
Social distancing is a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another. It helps us reduce the rate of new infections, so that new cases are spread over time and the medical care system does not get overwhelmed.
Watch the video to find out more about what social distancing is, and why it’s one of the best tools we currently have to fight the coronavirus.
[Our newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]
Anurag Papolu, Multimedia Editor, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport