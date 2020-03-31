This video is based on an article by Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, professor of history at Case Western Reserve University.
Social distancing is the new buzzword during the current coronavirus pandemic. But historically, fashion was used as a tool for social distancing between social genders and social classes, as well as keeping pathogens away.
From the bird masks of plague doctors and large voluminous skirts to hat pins and face masks, this video provides a quick tour through the history of protective fashion.
Anurag Papolu, Multimedia Editor, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport