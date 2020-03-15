Rhode Island Department of Health and Governor Raimondo gave an update on Rhode Island’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency today.
Of note, the Governor reported that the number of Rhode Islanders tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at twenty.
- Advertisement -
Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter