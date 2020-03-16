Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provided another updated to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) today at 4 pm.

Updates effective tomorrow

State House closed to visitors

Major changes being made for Department of Human Services/Health Exchange. As of tomorrow DHS and HHSRI will no longer be conducting in person business. All business will be done online.

Department of Labor & Training – All job counseling sessions will be over the phone.

All professional licenses can be renewed online. If for some reason that isn’t possible, there will be a thirty day grace period for any licenses that were set to expire this month.

Happening Now Live

If you missed the first press conference, you can watch it here.

