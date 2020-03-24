What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response on Tuesday, March 24th.

Updates As They Happen (refresh page for the latest updates);

18 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Brings total to 124 positive cases in Rhode Island.

Governor will sign executive order to move Presidential Preference Primary from April 28th to June 2nd. Election will be primarily mail ballot, she says.

Governor says Rhode Island is the first state in the country to partner with Care.com to offer child and elder care. They have agreed to provide 90 days of “free premium service” to Rhode Islanders. Anyone in Rhode Island looking for child care or elder care can visit care.com/rineed in need for services. Governor says this is also a good way for those out of work to earn money and/or a place to volunteer.

Governor says says Boys & Girls Club, Greater Providence YMCA, Children’s Workshop, Children’s Friend and Learning Brook will offer on-site care for healthcare workers.

Governor says current arrangement with child care centers are that they can choose to continue to operate, but if they do they must follow the new emergency regulations. DHS will strictly be enforcing the new guidelines, visiting establishments to make sure they are compliant.

Distance Learning – Early reports from superintendents have been positive, according to Governor.

Unemployment Insurance: Doing everyone they can to get everyone paid within 10-12 days, but hopefully sooner. Those who file should do so by phone or online, do not show up or call to check in on process once filed.

Director of Health says the number being tested is slowly expanding, and capacity now allows for 200 or more a day. She says supplies have been an issue in expansion, but that more will be tested with “a stable influx of supplies”

What’s Up Newp asked the following question today during the press conference, “When is a positive case considered recovered? And are any of the 124 cases recovered”?.

“So when patients have recovered they have had symptoms for at least seven days, they have had the remaining end of that time frame where they have had improvement in the symptoms and for the final three days no fever, without the use of fever reducing medication”, Dr. Alexander-Scott said..

She continued, “There are many, many patients of our 124 that have recovered”. She went on to say “124 is a cumulative number of cases since the beginning of this”.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.