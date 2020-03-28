We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates. To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

Events as far out as June has begun canceling and postponing their events – Newport Bermuda Race and Clagett Regatta.

No doubt, the largest event at the top of many minds and what is sure to be the largest attended event in Newport this year is the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship

Scheduled for June 25 – 28, at Newport County Club, the event is expected to draw more than 2,000 volunteers and more than 50,000 attendees.

What’s Up Newp reached out to the United States Golf Association on Friday to find out if they had any idea when or if the tournament will be making an announcement regarding COVID 19 – if it’s still on as scheduled or otherwise.”

“We do continue to hold the dates for the championship and monitor all available guidance from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of the community for the health and safety of all those involved. We expect to have more information regarding the championship in the coming weeks”, Beth Major Senior Director, Championship Communications of United States Golf Association, wrote to What’s Up Newp.

On their website; the U.S. Senior Open states;

“The USGA continues to carefully monitor all information available regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and remains focused on the health and safety of the USGA community, including our staff, players, officials, volunteers and spectators. Our leadership continues to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and will remain vigilant in working with federal, state and local authorities to monitor the virus and its implications for the entire USGA community.

We are committed to being proactive in updating our constituents regarding any changes and will provide more information as it becomes available. We continue to hold the dates for the 2020 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club. In the event that our championship is canceled or conducted without on-site attendance, requiring fewer volunteers, we will be in touch regarding next steps as soon as possible.

We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during these unprecedented times”.

What’s Up Newp will continue to follow this story and will provide further updates as we learn more information.

In the meantime, for tickets, information, and updates visit https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2020/u-s–senior-open.html#!latest