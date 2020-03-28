We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates. To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

Dr. Alexander-Scott announced on March 27th that Rhode Island has 38 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s case count to 203.

As of March 27th, 2020;

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive (including presumptive positive) cases: 203

Number of Rhode Islanders who had negative test results: 2,306

Number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island: approximately 2,500

Distribution of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence:

Map showing COVID cases by municipality as of 3/27 | All data as reported by RIDOH | Editor’s Note: This information should not be used to assess risk.

Barrington – 5

Bristol – fewer than 5

Burrillville – fewer than 5

Central Falls – fewer than 5

Charlestown – fewer than 5

Coventry – 5

Cranston – 21

Cumberland – 7

East Greenwich – 0

East Providence – 9

Exeter – 0

Foster – fewer than 5

Glocester – 0

Hopkinton – fewer than 5

Jamestown – fewer than 5

Johnston – 5

Lincoln – fewer than 5

Little Compton – 0

Middletown – 6

Narragansett – fewer than 5

New Shoreham – 0

Newport – 5

North Kingstown – 8

North Providence – fewer than 5

North Smithfield – fewer than 5

Pawtucket – 9

Portsmouth – fewer than 5

Providence – 57

Richmond – 0

Scituate – fewer than 5

Smithfield – fewer than 5

South Kingstown – 8

Tiverton – fewer than 5

Warren – fewer than 5

Warwick – 11

West Greenwich – 0

West Warwick – fewer than 5

Westerly – 5

Woonsocket – fewer than 5

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized:

28

Graph showing rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations as of 3/27 | All data as reported by RIDOH | Editor’s Note: This information should not be used to assess risk.

- Advertisement -

Data notes:

The number of negative test results increased significantly between yesterday and today because RIDOH is now counting the negative test results at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories and at private and hospital laboratories. Outside laboratories do not normally report negative test results to RIDOH. The previous negative totals were only for the State Health Laboratories. The positive and negative totals are now cumulative numbers for all laboratories testing for Rhode Islanders.

As the volume of cases increases, RIDOH may move to providing abbreviated data updates daily and more detailed data updates weekly.

The number of COVID-19 patients in a city or town should not be used to draw any conclusions about relative risk in different cities and towns. All Rhode Islanders should continue to take all the COVID-19 precautions that have been shared by RIDOH.

Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, built the following dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong. It is maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Gardner is co-director of the CSSE.

The following charts are being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data we can on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.

The organization has state-by-state data available here and we have it pasted below.

• Methodology

• Who is involved with the project

• FAQ

This map works best on a desktop computer.