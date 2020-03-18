Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, built the following dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong. It is maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Gardner is co-director of the CSSE.
The following charts are being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data we can on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.
The organization has state-by-state data available here and we have it pasted below.
• Who is involved with the project
Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter
• FAQ
This map works best on a desktop computer.
COVID-19 Live Blogs
- LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
- LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
- COVID-19: Local and national resources
- The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
- List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
How What’s Up Newp Can Help
- Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
- Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
- What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
- Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.