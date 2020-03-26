The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond. To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).

The Town of Middletown is working with the Martin Luther King Center to distribute food at the Oxbow Farms apartment complex on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. The MLK Center uses a mobile food pantry to distribute non- perishable items to anyone needing assistance with food necessities. Participants are encouraged to call the Middletown Emergency Center (EOC) at (401) 842-6555 to sign up for this food distribution.

In addition, families with children may receive food at the Grab-and-Go program at the John F. Kennedy School located at 740 West Main Road in Middletown. Meals will be available between 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, at this location. No pre-registration for meals is required, and you will not be asked for your name, address or any identification. USDA requires that your child(ren) be with you when you pick up the meals. If your child(ren) have food allergies, parents are asked to contact Lisa or Sheila at Chartwells Food Service at 848- 2906, the day before you plan to pick-up meals to ensure the prepared meals will accommodate the food allergy.

Seniors who are unable to buy or prepare food for themselves are encouraged to call (401) 842- 6556 Monday – Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. to register for meal distribution.

