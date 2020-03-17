Middletown Town Hall | This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.



Shawn Brown, Administrator for Town of Middletown, has signed two executive orders, one declaring a state of emergency for the Town of Middletown, and the second one extending the budget deadlines for the School Committee and for the Town Administrator.

More information may be found on the town’s website at https://middletownri.com/blog/2020/03/15/covid19/  

Middletown-Executed-Exec-Order-2020-02-03172020

Middletown-Executed-Exec-Order-2020-01-03162020

COVID-19 Live Blogs

How What’s Up Newp Can Help

