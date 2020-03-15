The following information was provided by the Town of Middletown.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Middletown Town Hall, Middletown Public Library and Middletown Senior Center will be closed to public access until further notice. Municipal employees will continue to report to work and provide services by phone, email and mail. Residents and businesses are encouraged to use online services, online forms and mail to complete town business. These precautions are being implemented in light of recent developments with the Coronavirus pandemic. These actions are taken to protect the health and safety of our residents by protecting the health and safety of our employees who work in these buildings.

Here are a list of departments and contact information if you need assistance in completing your business with the town:

Town Clerk office, (401) 847-0009, wmarshall@middletownri.com

– Vital records (birth, marriage, death), licenses, canvassing and election, land evidence records, municipal and probate court, cemetery, Town Council matters, short term rental applications Building and Zoning, (401) 847-5769, jkane@middletownri.com

– building permits and inspections, zoning enforcement, short term rental inspections Tax Assessment and Collections, (401) 847-7300, gdurgin@middletownri.com

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

– tax payments, motor vehicle tax inquiries, tax exemption forms, tangible tax, sewer collections, property valuation Finance Department, (401) 846-4478, mtanguay@middletownri.com Human Resources, (401) 846-5781, cbennett@middletownri.com Planning Department, (401) 849-4027, rwolanski@middletownri.com Middletown Prevention Coalition, Lori Verderosa, (401) 845-0409, msaptf@middletownri.com Town Administrator, (401) 849-2898, sbrown@middletownri.com

Other Town buildings remain closed to public access, but employees will continue to respond to phone calls and emails: Middletown Senior Center, (401) 849-8823, akaull@middletownri.com Middletown Public Library, (401) 846-1573, ext. 1 (circulation), middletownpubliclibrary@gmail.com Middletown Fire Department, non-emergency calls (401) 846-1031, rmccall@middletownri.com Middletown Police Department, non-emergency calls (401) 846-1104, wkewer@middletownri.com

Middletown Department of Public Works, (401) 846-2119, toloughlin@middletownri.com Middletown Refuse and Recycling, (401) 842-6519, wcronin@middletownri.com

Anyone may drop off envelopes at the drop box located outside town hall near the ADA entrance at the rear of the building; this box will be checked daily.

Anyone needing assistance or information is encouraged to contact the Town of Middletown by sending an email to MiddletownHelps@middletownri.com and your request will be forwarded to the appropriate department.

For accurate and up-to-date information, please consult the following websites:

• RIDOH: https://health.ri.gov/diseases/respiratory/?parm=163

• CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• CDC’s list of affected countries: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/travelers/

• WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses

If anyone has a general question about Coronavirus, please use RI Department of Health’s newly activated Coronavirus Information Line: (401) 222-8022.

