For what’s usually a quiet(er) month around Newport County, there was plenty to keep up on and to do in February.

Our What’s Up Newp crew continued to grow and cover more of the things you care about. Our websites saw more website traffic than they ever have in a February.

Big thanks to all of you who read and support what we’re doing on a daily basis, we certainly appreciate it.

Here are the stories that were most-read and that got the most attention in February 2020…

10 Business Spotlight: Newport Indoor Golf, a one-stop-shop for all of your golfing needs

9 Nomi Park: Mission Group announces name, details for new restaurant at The Wayfinder Hotel

8 The Chanler Launches Hot Chocolate Bar

7 City Council approves RIDE Stage II application to build new high school, addition at…

6 Condo on Spring Street fetches $815,000; is Newport County’s 2nd highest condo sale of…

5 Newport Blues Cafe changing management, will temporarily close

4 2020 Newport Burger Bender winners announced

3 Cindy’s Country Cafe listed for sale

2 Pizza Poll: The results are in!

1 (Most Read) Hammetts Wharf: Hotel, retail opening in June; restaurant soon after