In order to protect the health of our community during the COVID-19 outbreak, and in accordance with the Town of Tiverton’s emergency declaration, Tiverton Public Library and Union Public Library will remain closed until further notice.

Library programs have been canceled or postponed, interlibrary delivery has been suspended, and museum pass reservations and room bookings are unavailable. Fines for all Rhode Island public library materials have been waived back to March 1st, and all due dates have been changed to May 1st. Patrons are asked to hold on to their library materials until the libraries reopen.

The buildings may be closed, but library services are not! Library staff are collecting and sharing digital resources on the Tiverton Public Library website (www.tivertonlibrary.org) as well as its Facebook (@TivertonPublicLibrary) and Twitter (@TivertonPubLib) pages. Staff are working to provide a continual stream of authoritative information about COVID-19 and national and local response; links to free, online library materials and resources; as well as links to fun and free activities for children, from storytimes in space, to live concerts streaming right to your living room, to virtual trips to the zoo. The hope is that patrons find a favorite or two to help pass the time until library doors can open again.

Members of the community are encouraged to call 401-625-6796 or email staff@tivertonlibrary.org with any questions. Library staff will be answering phone and email inquiries during this time.