Kathryn Allred Sheehan, Marketing Director for newportFILM, shared the following to help get you thru your cabin fever days;

Sheehan said in part, “In light of everything going on, we compiled a list of docs we’ve screened that are available to watch while people are social distancing. I thought it could be a good fit for the cabin fever chronicles you are starting. See the list below”;

Amazon Prime:

Gleason

HBO on Demand:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Momentum Generation

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper

The Crash Reel

Netflix:

Echo In The Canyon

The Game Changers

Searching For Sugarman

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamar Story

Woodstock

The Great Hack

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

Showtime on Demand:

The Kingmaker

Love Means Zero

Kid-Friendly Docs:

Biggest Little Farm (hulu)

The Short Game (Netflix)

Science Fair (Disney+ and Amazon)

2040 (Google Play, YouTube and Apple itunes)

For more information on newportFILM, visit www.newportfilm.com.



