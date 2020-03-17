Kathryn Allred Sheehan, Marketing Director for newportFILM, shared the following to help get you thru your cabin fever days;
Sheehan said in part, “In light of everything going on, we compiled a list of docs we’ve screened that are available to watch while people are social distancing. I thought it could be a good fit for the cabin fever chronicles you are starting. See the list below”;
Amazon Prime:
- Gleason
HBO on Demand:
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
- Momentum Generation
- Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper
- The Crash Reel
Netflix:
- Echo In The Canyon
- The Game Changers
- Searching For Sugarman
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamar Story
- Woodstock
- The Great Hack
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives
Showtime on Demand:
- The Kingmaker
- Love Means Zero
Kid-Friendly Docs:
- Biggest Little Farm (hulu)
- The Short Game (Netflix)
- Science Fair (Disney+ and Amazon)
- 2040 (Google Play, YouTube and Apple itunes)
