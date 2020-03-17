Kathryn Allred Sheehan, Marketing Director for newportFILM, shared the following to help get you thru your cabin fever days;

Sheehan said in part, “In light of everything going on, we compiled a list of docs we’ve screened that are available to watch while people are social distancing. I thought it could be a good fit for the cabin fever chronicles you are starting. See the list below”;

Amazon Prime:

  • Gleason

HBO on Demand:

  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
  • Momentum Generation
  • Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt  & Anderson Cooper
  • The Crash Reel

Netflix:

  • Echo In The Canyon
  • The Game Changers
  • Searching For Sugarman
  • Bombshell: The Hedy Lamar Story
  • Woodstock
  • The Great Hack
  • Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

Showtime on Demand:

  • The Kingmaker
  • Love Means Zero

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

Kid-Friendly Docs:

  • Biggest Little Farm (hulu)
  • The Short Game (Netflix)
  • Science Fair (Disney+ and Amazon)
  • 2040 (Google Play, YouTube and Apple itunes) 
  • The Great Hack
  • Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

Showtime on Demand:

  • The Kingmaker
  • Love Means Zero

For more information on newportFILM, visit www.newportfilm.com.

Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR