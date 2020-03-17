After seven years, the annual 4 Bridges Ride has come to an end.

The 4 Bridge Ride, which is sponsored by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, posted the following on their Facebook Page on Monday;

Event Update: The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation will not be hosting the 4 Bridges Ride. The event is a complicated undertaking as the logistics of a 26-mile ride over four bridges is labor-intense and demanding. The cost of the manpower, police details, traffic control and other requirements to keep cyclists and motorists safe continues to increase. The event has reached a point where the financial and logistical aspects make it no longer viable. We wish all cycling enthusiasts safe travels and know they will continue to ride and enjoy the many wondrous and scenic areas of our beautiful state!

