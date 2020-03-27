The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Two Newport restaurants – The Reef and Stoneacre Brasserie – are stepping up to help local hospitality professionals through the COVID-19 crisis.
Starting today, Friday, March 27th, the Reef will offer free Family Meal Fridays to those who work or have recently worked in the hospitality industry. Orders can be placed between 9am – 2pm, and picked up or delivered (contact-less) between 4pm-8pm. See contact details below and follow @thereefnewport to see the weekly menu.
Storms don’t last forever. But until we reach that beautiful calm, we’re here for all our incredible hospitality friends. If you live on Aquidneck Island and have recently worked in the hospitality industry, we invite you to join us for Family Meal Fridays- free, family-style, to-go meals for all local industry staff. Together, we will wait out this storm. *To place your order, please call between 9am-2pm every Friday and pick-up with no contact from 4-8pm. Can’t make it to the harbor? Let us know and we’ll deliver! • • We’ll be announcing family meal dishes every Friday morning on Instagram & Facebook.
Stoneacre Brasserie has also launched a Family Meal program offering free family meals to industry professionals twice per week. From a @stoneacrebrasserie Instagram post earlier this week: “We will prepare enough twice a week to serve between 150-200 people within the hospitality community. This program will continue throughout the quarantine period or until we can no longer financially support the program.” Sign up to be added to the Family Meal list for this Saturday by emailing StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com. First come, first served. Pick up is at Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames Street, 12-8 PM Wednesday & Saturday. Delivery is available. Follow @stoneacrebrasserie on Instagram to see the weekly menu.
For as long as we can remember, our city has relied on the convivial and dynamic hospitality industry to assist in making this a community that we are incredibly proud of. Hospitality workers need our help more than ever. It is vital that we offer relief to those in need, so after the crisis the affected businesses can return to their full vibrancy. Collectively, we were successful yesterday in our initial endeavor serving over 150 of our friends and family in the industry with our family meal to-go program. The overwhelmingly positive response from the greater community has been both heartfelt and inspiring to say the least. A special Thank You to our purveyors, farmers & friends who have gone above and beyond with their generosity in donations; not only supporting the initial program, but allowing it’s capacity to nearly double for the duration of this challenging time: @gnarlyvinesfarm @toppa951 @newportspecialtyfoodsinc @greenvalevineyards @highhopenewportri Brian Buckley @elidana10 @keithscacao @jonlo61 An anonymous donor …in addition to numerous others! Please sign up to be added to the Family Meal list for this Saturday: StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com Pick Up is at Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames Street, 12-8 PM Wednesday & Saturday. Delivery available. 📸: Clint Clemens
