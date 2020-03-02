This story was originally published on September 25, 2015. It has been updated and republished.

There are many Newport restaurants that have survived new ownership, economic meltdowns, hurricanes, the American Revolution, millions of tourists and the test of time.

Many of these restaurants are filled with history and are considered institutions, landmarks and in most cases iconic.

The What’sUpNewp Crew has compiled a list of the oldest continuously run restaurants that remain in business today here in Newport and the surrounding area.

While it’s not an exhaustive list, here’s a look at some (if not most) of the longest-running restaurants in Newport.

28 – Anthony’s Seafood – 1998 (22 years)

CLOSED – Atlantic Beach Club – 1996 (22 years) –

27 – Newport Blues Cafe – 1995 (25 years)

26 – Bouchard Restaurant – 1995 (25 years)

25 – Coddington Brewing Company – 1995 (21 years)

24 – Lucia Italian Restaurant – 1993 (27 years)

CLOSED – Rhumbline – 1993 (22 years) – More Info About Closing

23 – Salvation Cafe – 1993 (27 years)

22 – The Red Parrot Restaurant – 1993 (27 years)

21 – Mama Luisa – 1992 (28 years)

20 – Flo’s in Middletown – 1991 (29 years)

CLOSED – Ocean Breeze Cafe – 1991 (24 years) – Closed permanently on January 4th, 2015.

19 – Scales & Shells – 1987 (33 years)

18 – Griswold’s Tavern – 1986 (34 years)

17 – The Mooring – Approximately 1985 (35 years)

16 – Cafe Zelda – 1982/1986 (38/34 years) – In the 1940’s, McGee’s Pub took over operations and ran the establishment as a local speakeasy and tavern until 1982. Then the building was purchased by Murray Davis, the founder of Cruising World Magazine in the 1980’s. Davis named the establishment Cafe Zelda, after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife and her influence in creating the roaring 20’s lifestyle. In 1986, Tom & Roxanne Callahan purchased the building and the business from Davis. In 2015, Patrick and Craig Kilroy purchased the building and the business from the Callahan’s and re-opened it in 2016.

CLOSED – Katrina’s Bakery – 1982 (34 years)

15 – Nikolas Pizza – 1980 (40 years)

14 – Sardella’s Restaurant – 1980 (40 years)

13 – Brick Alley Pub – 1980 (40 years)

12 – A -1 Pizza – 1976 (44 years)

11 – Gary’s Handy Lunch – 1974 (46 years)

10 – One Pelham East – 1975 (45 years)

CLOSED – Jimmy’s Saloon – 1975 (41 years)

9 – Benjamin’s Restaurant – 1974 (46 years)

8 – Clarke Cooke House – 1973 (47 years)

CLOSED – Yesterday’s & The Place – 1974 (41 years) – Closing Saturday, September 26th, 2015

7 – Ben’s Chili Dogs – 1969 (51 years)

6 – The Black Pearl – 1967/1974 (53/46 years) – In 1967, Barclay H. Warburton III transformed the seedy dock shack on Bannister’s Wharf and named the place after his beloved brigantine rig, The Black Pearl. Warburton sold the restaurant in December 1973 to its present owner, who closed it down for extensive renovations and reopened it in May 1974.

5 – O’brien’s Pub – 1945/1979 (75/41 years) – O’Brien’s Pub has been operating continuously since 1945, the current operation was established in 1979.

4 – Cappy’s Hillside Cafe – 1938 (82 years)

CLOSED – Canfield House – 1897/1905/Early 1900’s

3 – Crowley’s Pub at Laforge Restaurant – 1880 (140 years)

2 – Castle Hill Inn – Founded in 1874 (146 years)

1 – The Whitehorse Tavern – 1673 (347 years)