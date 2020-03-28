We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates. To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

Governor Raimondo announced yesterday that beginning today the National Guard will be working with police in local coastal communities to go from door to door asking people if they’ve come from NY and getting their contact information. Those folks will be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All hotels, short-term renters, and rental companies will be notified of New York guidelines and will be asked to pass that guidance on to guests.

Per order of the Governor, anyone returning to Rhode Island from domestic or international travel by plan and anyone traveling to Rhode Island from New York state by any mode of transportation must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Members of the National Guard will be present at TF Green, train stations and bus stops collecting contact information to be shared ONLY with the Department of Health so they can keep track of who you may have been in contact with.

Mayor Jamie Bova posted the following on her Facebook Page on Friday night;

“Building on the City’s order from Tuesday instructing visitors or homeowners traveling into Newport from another state to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, the Governor today issued an order that anyone traveling specifically from New York State into Rhode Island must self-quarantine for 14 days. New York State was specified due to it’s extremely high number of cases.

The State Police and RI National Guard will be on the ground aiding our Newport Police in enforcing the quarantine order and making sure that visitors have the information they need on the resources to stay healthy and safe through quarantine.

The order for out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine is intended to keep Newporters, Rhode Islanders, and the visitors healthy. We are all in this together and need to do our part to prevent an outbreak in our community.”

The City of Newport posted the following on their Facebook Page on Friday night;

“Per Order of the Governor of the State of Rhode Island & Providence Plantations, anyone traveling to Newport from New York State must self-quarantine for a period of

two weeks.

Rental home managers are advised that State Police and the R.I. National Guard have been instructed to conduct in-person checks of registered rental properties.

Vehicles traveling into Rhode Island with New York State license plates may also be subject to Police checks. Travelers arriving via train, airline, and bus will also be instructed to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

We Thank You for your cooperation and understanding during this tenuous time”.