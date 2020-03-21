HealthSource RI offers a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Rhode Islanders experiencing life changes, such as getting married, having a baby, moving to RI, or losing/changing jobs.



We want to remind Rhode Islanders that loss of health coverage is a qualifying event which allows enrollment through HealthSource RI. For Rhode Islanders who are also experiencing a change in income, plans through HealthSource RI may be more affordable than COBRA coverage or other options because financial assistance is available. Individuals making less than $51,040 annually and a family of 4 making less than $103,000 annually are eligible to receive financial assistance.



Rhode Islanders can enroll before their employer coverage ends to avoid a gap in coverage. Coverage can begin as soon as the 1st of the month after employer coverage ends. Rhode Islanders who wish to obtain coverage can do so by visiting www.HealthSourceRI.com and enrolling online, or by contacting the HealthSource RI call center Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm at 1-855-840-4774.



Please note: Rhode Islanders making less than $1,436/month as an individual or less than $2,961/month as a family of four may qualify for low-cost coverage or free coverage through Medicaid. Those who are eligible for Medicaid may enroll at any time throughout the year.



“Ensuring that Rhode Islanders have access to health coverage is HealthSource RI’s mission. As Rhode Islanders experience changes to their employment or income levels, we want them to know we are here to help,” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “We are fortunate that under the leadership of Governor Raimondo our state has one of the lowest rates of uninsured in the country, but as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to be sure that our friends and neighbors continue to have access to health insurance. We are hoping to spread the word about special enrollment periods that Rhode Islanders may qualify for.” Click the button below for our fact sheet.