HealthSource RI has adopted a limited-time Special Enrollment Period (SEP), following Governor Raimondo’s State of Emergency declaration in response to the potential growth of Coronavirus (COVID-19). This SEP will allow uninsured Rhode Islanders to purchase coverage through April 15, 2020. Coverage will begin on the first of the month following the application.

Rhode Islanders who wish to obtain coverage can do so by visiting www.healthsourceri.com and enrolling online, or by contacting the Healthsource RI call center Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm at 1-855-840-4774. When completing the online enrollment form, Rhode Islanders should select the “other” SEP event and indicate COVID-19 or coronavirus as the explanation. Once approved, customers will need to choose a plan and pay for their first month of coverage to complete the process.

“Ensuring Rhode Islanders have access to health coverage is critical to our mission and is especially important during this time,” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “Due to these unexpected and exceptional circumstances, and under the leadership of Governor Raimondo’s administration, HealthSource RI was able to work with the health insurance carriers offering plans through the exchange to develop a plan to make this special enrollment period available for residents who may be in need of health coverage.”