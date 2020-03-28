We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates. To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

What’s Up Newp is passing on the following information on behalf of the Rhode Island Small Business Administration.

Please Note:

There are some who are attempting to defraud people in need by sending emails and various other communications about their need to file for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) before a fictitious deadline. To be clear, 1. There is no immediate deadline for an EIDL application. 2. It does not cost anything to apply, get the papers together, etc. 3. There is no credit card is needed or required. If you get inquiries about this, please help the SBA stop these falsehoods.

Notice About Changes & Updates to the SBA Disaster Loan Website

- Advertisement -

The SBA is working diligently to meet customer demand for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) while making the process as user-friendly and easy as possible.As we make updates to website and online application, we will have will have maintenance and upkeep periods where the process will be slow or unavailable. While this is happening now, we still want to make sure you have a way to fill out and submit your application.

If you are having issues accessing the website, please try clearing your browsing cache. If that does not correct you ability to access the website please click the links below which will bring you to fillable pdf files which you can either upload the the disaster website or print and send to:U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Rd.

Ft. Worth, TX 76155-2243

Business Forms

Additional Forms

A Disaster Assistance loan officer may request you to fill out the following additional forms:

As things are improved, we will update you accordingly with the new information.Thank you for your patience.

For additional information on disaster assistance or to check the status of your current EIDL application, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.govVisit SBA.gov/disaster for more information.





