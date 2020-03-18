The following was shared with What’s Up Newp by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s office.
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse this afternoon voted to approve a deal negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that will put supports immediately in place for Rhode Island workers affected by the economic fallout from COVID-19. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act will also make coronavirus testing free. The legislation passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and awaits the President’s signature.
“I know Rhode Islanders are hurting right now. Small businesses and their employees are making enormous sacrifices to keep the community healthy,” said Whitehouse. “Congress is working in bipartisan fashion to quickly get resources to everyone affected by those difficult decisions. And Rhode Island’s health care system will get a big lift from this Medicaid funding as it ramps up preparations to fight the virus. Further steps will be needed to strengthen the safety net and our health care system in the days ahead.”
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act mandates paid medical and family leave, expands food security programs, and injects an enormous boost into state Medicaid programs. By one estimate, the legislation will direct about $150 million to Rhode Island’s Medicaid program.
A Note From What’s Up Newp | March 18th, 2020
If you can support a local business in this difficult time, it will help our entire community. Local business owners are the people who support our local charities and our local youth activities. They are the backbone of our local economy. We’re all in this together.
Be well,
Ryan Belmore & the What’s Up Newp Crew
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How What’s Up Newp Can Help
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter