What’s Up Newp is passing on the following information on behalf of Discover Newport;

CommerceRI is collecting information from impacted businesses to use in Rhode Island’s application for an Small Business Association disaster declaration.

This disaster declaration will unlock SBA tools including economic impact disaster loans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To request a disaster declaration, the SBA needs information that shows businesses have suffered a substantial economic injury as a result of the disaster. CommerceRI is seeking businesses (such as hotels, restaurants, attractions) willing to fill out a survey and share how their business has been impacted. The survey is online here.

Participation in this survey will enable CommerceRI to gather information on businesses impacted by COVID-19 and hopefully unlock the SBA loan tool as quickly as possible.

