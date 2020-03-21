What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Sharing the following on behalf of Sail Newport.

Join us for Inaugural Quahog Cup Virtual Regatta for the Entire Family – Sunday, March 22, 9 A.M.

During the virus crisis, we’re joining forces with sailonline.org to hold a purely entertaining virtual regatta series starting on Sunday, March 22 at 9 a.m.

There’s no registration fee, no entry fee, no one will get a sunburn, and there will be no need to leave your house. Race with fellow sailors as we weather this challenging time together.

This series of races will be held until we can all get back on the water. The first race on Sunday will be a race around Narragansett Bay using one design Farr 30s (made in Rhody by the way!).

ONLINE REGISTRATION

· Go to the link above and pre-register (it takes under a minute and there is no fee!)

· Enter your email address

· Receive an email from sailonline.org, follow link to finish registration

· Pick a username/boat name and password

· Your are registered! So easy!

PRACTICE

Once you register, you will be able to do some practicing! (These races are best done on a computer, Mac or PC). Once you register for the Quahog Cup, you will be able to practice on that course as well.

RACE START

Sunday, March 22, 9 a.m.

QUAHOG CUP COURSE

· At 0900 (EDT)/ 1300 (UTC) SHARP, all boats be virtually towed to the starting line off of the Sail Newport Sailing Center in Brenton Cove.

· Boats will go North, leaving Rose Island to starboard,

· from there, up towards Bristol to the Hog Island Mark to port,

· then Northeast to round the Poppasquash Mark to starboard,

· from there, north towards Barrington around the RumstickRock Mark to port,

· heading south, you will leave Patience Island to Port, a mark near the Jamestown Bridge to port and then head toward the ocean!

· The final marks are Newton Rock (Beavertail on Jamestown) to port, Fort Adams Mark to Starboard and then to the finish back in Brenton Cove off of the Sail Newport Sailing Center!

RESOURCES

Guide to registering

Manual

THANK YOU TO SAILONLINE.ORG

Thanks to Rob and his team for turning this around so quickly! We are thrilled to offer this virtual race to those around the world that are eager for something fun!

Questions: brad.read@sailnewport.org